Vancouver International Jazz Festival

June 23-July 2

Vancouver venues, Vancouver

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival is held in multiple locations across the beautiful city of Vancouver. Framed by mountains and the ocean, this idyllic location is the perfect place to get your musical fix. This year will be the 38th year of the Festival that has featured thousands of artists in free and ticketed shows across hundreds of venues in Vancouver. This annual event is not to be missed.

Check out Tourism Vancouver for more information on hotels, dining and attractions. Vancouver is well-served by buses, ferries and the SkyTrain to get around to our venues: Translink Trip Planner.

Coastal Jazz and Blues Society would like to acknowledge that our festival takes place on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish peoples, specifically the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations. We are grateful to live, work and gather on this land. CJBS is committed to inclusion and equity and continually working to strengthen and deepen our knowledge and practices in these areas.

Entry deadline is May 22, 2023.

