Join KNKX for a Civic Conversation at Folio - Part of KNKX Connects to Pike Place Market

KNKX is relaunching our "KNKX Connects" initiative to connect listeners to different communities around the region in 2023 and beyond. Our news and music teams will tell the stories of interesting people creating art, making music, and cooking unique food.

The first KNKX Connects series will focus on Pike Place Market and its rich history, culture, people, and quirkiness (i.e., the Gum Wall). Listen to stories on-air and online June 5-9. Join us for a free civic conversation on Monday, June 5 at Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum in Pike Place Market around the theme, "What makes a place iconic?" The conversation will be moderated by KNKX News Director Florangela Davila. She'll talk with former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, Cynthia Brothers, founder of Vanishing Seattle, and Rodney Hines, founder of Métier Brewing Company. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Register for the event on the form below. KNKX will be recording and videotaping the event. Enjoy food and drink at Folio following the civic conversation.

Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum is a nonprofit library and cultural center located in the Pike Place Market. Folio offers a circulating book collection, provides workspaces for readers and writers, and presents numerous public programs, author readings, civic discussions and musical evenings. They're located at 93 Pike Street, Suite 307.

(from left) Florangela Davila, Claudia Castro Luna, Cynthia Brothers, Rodney Hines

About the Panelists

Claudia Castro Luna is a poet, author and teacher. She was Washington State’s Poet Laureate from 2018-2021 and as Seattle’s inaugural Civic Poet from 2015-2018. She is the author of Cipota Under The Moon (Tia Chucha Press), One River, A Thousand Voices (Chin Music Press), Killing Marías (Two Sylvias Press) shortlisted for WA State 2018 Book Award in poetry, and the chapbook This City (Floating Bridge Press). She served as the inaugural Civic Poet of Seattle (2015-2018). In 2019 she was named a Poets Laureate Fellow by the Academy of American Poets. She lives and teaches in Seattle on unceded Duwamish lands.

Cynthia Brothers is the founder of Vanishing Seattle, a multimedia project that documents the displaced and disappearing institutions, small business and cultures of Seattle--and celebrates the spaces and communities that give the city its soul. She is co-executive producer of Vanishing Seattle Films, a six-part award-winning documentary series created in partnership with local filmmakers. Cynthia is also a founding member of the anti-displacement organizing group the Chinatown International District (CID) Coalition aka #HumbowsNotHotels.

As a business leader, Rodney Hines has over 30 years of experience fostering innovation with creative corporate and community development strategies. Currently, he's the CEO of Métier Brewing Company, an award-winning, purpose-driven Black-owned brewery in Washington state. Under his leadership, the company has grown, with an average annual revenue growth of 79 percent since 2018. This year, MBC opened a new flagship location in one of Seattle’s historically Black communities, and the company also partnered with the Seattle Mariners to open Steelheads Alley, a brewpub inspired by Pacific Northwest’s rich baseball and softball history and dedicated to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League team.