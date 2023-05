Centrum Jazz Port Townsend

July 27-30

Fort Worden venues, Port Townsend

Sponsored by KNKX. Mainstage concerts schedule:

Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

Sachal Vasandani, voice René Marie, voice Dawn Clement, piano Martin Wind, bass Matt Wilson, drums David Sanchez, tenor Terell Stafford, trumpet Wycliffe Gordon, trombone Randy Porter, piano Marlon Martinez, bass Obed Calvaire, drums

Saturday, July 29, 1:30 p.m.

Tia Fuller, alto Terell Stafford, trumpet George Cables, piano John Clayton, bass Lewis Nash, drums Faculty tribute to Chuck Deardorf Centrum All Star Big Band directed by John Clayton

Sunday, July 30, 1:30 p.m.

Miles Okazaki, guitar Randy Porter, piano Marlon Martinez, bass Matt Wilson, drums. Special Presentation of Matthew Whitaker Quintet.

Plus Jazz in the Clubs at Fort Worden venues - Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29 from 8-11 p.m.

Entry deadline is May 15, 2023.