Civic Science test

KNKX is indefinitely pausing our activity on Twitter as we evaluate the platform’s stance toward independent, nonprofit news organizations like NPR. We are dismayed by Twitter’s choice to allow misinformation to spread on its platform, including the company’s own misleading label of our partner NPR as “state-funded media.”

As an independent, nonprofit news organization, we play a vital role in the civic discourse of our community. The journalistic ethics we follow and our commitment to factual and accurate information are paramount duties of our work. The misleading labels from Twitter call our work into question at a time when the public needs trusted sources of news more than ever.

NPR announced that it is leaving the platform and we will stand with them and our partner stations in the NPR Network.

You can continue to follow our reporting from our broadcast at 88.5 FM in the Puget Sound area; on one of our several repeaters and translators across Western Washington; streaming from the web, our mobile app, or smart speaker; in your favorite podcast app; and on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. You can also subscribe to our newsletters.

Like most public media organizations around the country, only a small percentage of our budget (less than 6%) comes from the federal government, distributed through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Our work is vastly supported by the community and accounts for 94% of our funding. So while we receive a small percentage from the government, we are not government controlled.