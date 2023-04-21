An Eddie Van Halen guitar sells at auction for nearly $4 million

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. One guitar collector must have got it bad, got it bad, got it bad, because the iconic guitar played by Eddie Van Halen in the music video for "Hot For Teacher" just sold at auction for nearly $4 million. Now, that seems like an insane amount of money to spend on a guitar. Don't fret. The lot also included a pair of white gloves and a straitjacket from the video, so the lucky buyer won't be no uptown fool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

