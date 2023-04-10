A Nebraska church raised over $520K to help pay bills for about 500 families

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. How about starting the week with something uplifting? A Nebraska church raised over $520,000 to cover the medical expenses of residents in its neighborhood. The donation window started 14 months ago and came to a close Easter Sunday. First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln provides its community with laundry, gasoline and health care to those in need, helping about 500 households in total. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.