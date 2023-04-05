Painting by a 17th century Flemish artist sells for $850,000 at a Paris auction

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Malo de Lussac is a home appraiser in Paris. In addition to homes, he has an eye for art. He spotted a painting in a client's house and said, that looks like a Bruegel. The client said, no, no, no. That's not a centuries-old painting by a Flemish master. It's a fake. But de Lussac was right. The painting is authentic and has now sold for about $850,000. We do not know the appraisal on the house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

