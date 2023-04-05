STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some other news now. Hugh Jackman says he's waiting to learn whether he has skin cancer again. The star of "Wolverine" and "The Music Man" tells social media followers his doctor has removed more suspicious cells.

HUGH JACKMAN: I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who's awesome. And she just saw little things - could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In the video, Jackman wears a bandage on his nose and asks viewers to take precautions.

JACKMAN: The summer is coming for those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.

INSKEEP: Dr. Jane Yoo is a dermatologist, a spokesperson for the Skin Cancer Foundation and a fan of Jackman. She says Jackman's example could be especially persuasive with one group of potential patients.

JANE YOO: A lot of the people who think that they are invincible are men. I think you have no problem getting women to come in to do skin checks. But with males, I think it takes a little bit more encouragement or, you know, jabbing. Certainly, if someone of Hugh Jackman's stature can convince people, I think it'd be a great public service.

MARTIN: And FYI, if you have skin, it will burn. Brown people, we're looking at you, too. Listen to Dr. Yoo. She has some advice.

YOO: Seek shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun's rays are the strongest. Clothing is the first line of defense against skin cancer. So sometimes, you might think about covering up with long sleeves as well as pants, when possible, wearing a broad-brimmed hat to protect areas that may not have hair.

MARTIN: You know, Dr. Yoo also recommends wearing sunscreen with an SPF rating of at least 30.

INSKEEP: So does Jackman.

JACKMAN: Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, all right? Please be safe. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

