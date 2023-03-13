A clam, 5 times the usual size, was born in 1809 — same year as Abe Lincoln

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A clam, celebrated for size and age, has been returned to the Gulf of Mexico. Blaine Parker was looking for some chowder ingredients on a Florida beach when he stumbled on a quahog clam five times the usual size, tipping the scales at about 2 1/2 pounds. Scientists at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab counted the rings on its shell and determined it was born in 1809, the same year as Abraham Lincoln. It was dubbed Abra-clam Lincoln (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

