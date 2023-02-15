If you're in doubt: Sydney, Australia, and Sydney, Montana, are different places

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid.

Kingsley Burnett was recently looking forward to a vacation in Australia, where he planned to take a cruise from Sydney Harbor. But even with a ticketing mix up, he got to Sidney just fine. That is Sidney, Mont. Burnett told a reporter that he figured something was a bit off when he saw snowcapped mountains out of the airplane window. But fortunately, with some help from the airline, Burnett's now scheduled to visit Sydney, Australia, in June.

