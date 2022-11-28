Save-the-Date for Giving Tuesday: November 29th

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, we’re calling all listeners who can give this time of year to step forward, for the public radio that provides vital information and inspiration to our community and for this partnership that extends your impact to families in need.

Every year, Giving Tuesday brings the world together to celebrate the causes that foster health, joy, and compassion in our communities. In the spirit of generosity that listeners inspire each day by supporting KNKX, we are proud to continue our annual partnership with fellow nonprofit Northwest Harvest to support school children in our region who are experiencing food insecurity.

That partnership includes a very special opportunity for donors who give to KNKX during our Winter Drive, which kicks off of Giving Tuesday, November 29, and concludes on December 10th. Every $100 donated in support of the programs you depend on - Morning Edition, All Blues, All Things Considered, Midday Jazz and the rest - will help fill a backpack for the Three Squares program. Each backpack contains two days worth of food, which is distributed by Northwest Harvest to ensure students at high needs public schools in Washington State have the nutritional sustenance they need on weekends.

