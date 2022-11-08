© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lizzy McAlpine: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 8, 2022 at 2:00 AM PST

While there's a quiet element to Lizzy McAlpine's music, there's also an explosive element of electronics, electric guitars and drums on her 2022 album five seconds flat that feels cinematic. So when Lizzy told us that all she'd need for her Tiny Desk concert were some microphones and a few acoustic guitars, I was surprised — curious and eager to hear her rise to the challenge of our intimate setting.

Her backing vocalists are a trio coincidentally and appropriately called Tiny Habits, a group she met on Instagram about a year ago. "I wanted to recontextualize the songs on the album with just vocals and guitar," Lizzy says. "I feel like that's how I write most of my songs anyway. I just wanted them to be more intimate." And with those harmonies, Lizzy's gently expressive voice and a bit of acoustic guitar, the 23-year-old's stories came through powerfully clear.

SET LIST

  • "ceilings"

  • "all my ghosts"

  • "Emma"

  • "weird"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Lizzy McAlpine: acoustic guitars, vocals

  • Cinya Khan: vocals

  • Judah Mayowa: vocals 

  • Maya Rae: vocals

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Director: Joshua Bryant

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Editor: Maia Stern

  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora

  • Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault

  • Production Assistant: Sofia Seidel

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Kara Frame, Jill Britton

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags
    NPR Top Stories
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen