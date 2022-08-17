© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

July's Sustainer Celebration: Small business and nonprofit awards, as chosen by KNKX donors

KNKX Public Radio
Published August 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM PDT
SmallBiz&NonprofitWinners.png

As part of this summer’s Sustainer Celebration, we invited monthly donors to nominate their favorite local small businesses and nonprofits for the chance to win $2,000 worth of promotions on KNKX. We’re excited to announce the 2022 winners:

Small Business
Couth Buzzard Books, Seattle, WA

Nonprofit Organization
Tacoma Community House, Tacoma, WA

You can also see a list of other nominees below. Whether you’re looking for your new favorite restaurant or a new cause to support, there are plenty of local businesses and nonprofits to explore!

Small BusinessesNonprofit Organizations
2K Metal Works501 Commons
8th Street EmporiumAdvocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest (AIDNW)
Avenue BreadArivva: Pierce Center for Arts & Technology
Ballard BlossomAssistance League of Everett
Ballard Town and Country MarketBainbridge Island Senior Center
Banya 5Bainbridge Prepares
Bar-B-Q2UBallard Food Bank
Barkada Eatery and BarBayside Housing and Services
Barrels Wine BarBirdNote
Black Sheep Motorcycle RestorationBlack Hills Audubon Society
Blackbird BakeryBurien C.A.R.E.S.
Blue Steele Coffee CompanyCaptain Joseph House Foundation
Boon Boona CoffeeCatherine Place
Boosh NurseryCenterStage
Buck's American CafeCharles Wright Academy
Cafe ArgentoCompass Housing Alliance
Campfire CoffeeConcern for Animals
Canopy Tours NWDESC (Downtown Emergency Service Center)
Carolina Smoke BBQEdmonds Center for the Arts
Carter And CompanyEdmonds Woodway Music Boosters
Cascade UpholsteryElizabeth Gregory Home
City People's Garden StoreEmergency Food Network
Coquette Bake ShopFareStart
Cowgirl’s Cup EspressoFishline
Cross Cultural Communications, Inc.Friends of Friends Medical Support Fund
Cup & MuffinFriends of Whidbey State Parks
Edmonds Vitamins & HerbsFuturewise
El Pueblito Mexican RestaurantGig Harbor Now
El Toreador RestaurantGrand Cinema
Fairhaven GoldGrandmothers Against Gun Violence
Field Bar + Bottle ShopGreat Peninsula Conservancy
Fix SalonGreentrike
Francisco's Kitchen and CantinaHeartwood Haven
Frankie and Joe’sHolden Village
Free Range CyclesHopelink
Frelard TamalesHopeSparks Family Services
Gardensphere Garden CenterHumane Society of Skagit Valley
Gateway to IndiaHumane Society, Tacoma & Pierce County
Grateful Dogs GroomingJob Carr Cabin Museum
Greenwood HardwareKitsap Humane Society
Grounds For ChangeKline Galland
Happy Duo CafeKubota Garden Foundation
Hi-Voltage RecordsLutheran Community Services Northwest
Jan Parker CookeryMary’s Place
Jim’s HardwareMill Creek YMCA
Ken's Auto NWMullis Community Senior Center
King's BooksMulticultural Child Family Hope Center
Kirkland BakeryMusic Center of the Northwest
Las Tres Marias RestaurantMustLuvBoxers Rescue
Leroy JewelersNeighborhood Clinic
Lindsay Irene SalonNorth East Seattle Together (NEST)
Little Jerry'sNorth Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild
Luminous WorksNorthwest Harvest
MaJe GalleryNorthwest Immigrants Rights Project
Martha E. Harris Flowers and GiftsNorthwest Sinfonietta
Matzke Fine Art and DesignNourish Pierce County
McDaniels HardwareOld Dog Haven
Metier Brewing CompanyPacific Northwest Ballet
Metro CoffeePacific Science Center
MiopostoPasado's Safe Haven
Miyabi SushiPAWS of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap
Moonraker BooksPierce County Library Foundation
North City Bistro and Wine ShopPike Place Market Foundation
Odyssey BookshopPlanned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho
Only Oatmeal Cookie CreationsPort Angeles Food Bank
Paper LuxePuget Sound Beekeepers Association
Pelican Bay BooksPuget Sound Revels
Philly Ya BellyRabbit Haven
PopinjayRainier Scholars
Post Pike Bar & CafeReboot Theater
Premier TherapyRed Curtain Foundation for the Arts
Proctor Shoe RepairRoanoke Park Counseling
Professional Touch MassageSan Juan Preservation Trust
Ravenna Brewing CompanyScarecrow Video
Saluk Salon & SpaScholar Fund
Seattle Yoga ArtsSeattle Arts and Lectures
Simply Hot YogaSeattle Peace Chorus
Souper PhoSeattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra
Stardust Big BandShunpike
Swanson's Shoe RepairSidewalk
Tacoma Comedy ClubSkagit River Poetry Foundation
Tacoma Soap RefillerySouth Seattle Emerald
Tapatio Mexican GrillSouth Whidbey at Home
Thai SiamSummit Assistance Dogs
The Comfort ZoneTacoma Tool Library
The Crest HomeThe Answer for Youth (TAFY)
The Curious Bear Toy and Book ShopThe Arc of Washington State
The Humble VineThe Nature Conservancy
The Little Red FarmThe Salvation Army Seattle Temple
The PaperyThe SEA Discovery Center
The SparThurston County Dispute Resolution Center
The Station Coffee ShopTreehouse
The Wine AlleyTrout Unlimited - Three Rivers Chapter
Tian Tian NoodlesVashon Maury Island Land Trust
Toad8 Notaries and ServicesWA-BLOC
Tuladhara YogaWashington Kids in Transition
Unified Office ServicesWashington Trails Association
Urban Feed and SeedWellspring Family Services
Vassey NurseryWhidbey Island Nourishes
Vulcan KnifeYellow Wood Academy
Wild Mountain CafeYoung Women Empowed
Wolfe Events NW LLC