July's Sustainer Celebration: Small business and nonprofit awards, as chosen by KNKX donors
As part of this summer’s Sustainer Celebration, we invited monthly donors to nominate their favorite local small businesses and nonprofits for the chance to win $2,000 worth of promotions on KNKX. We’re excited to announce the 2022 winners:
Small Business
Couth Buzzard Books, Seattle, WA
Nonprofit Organization
Tacoma Community House, Tacoma, WA
You can also see a list of other nominees below. Whether you’re looking for your new favorite restaurant or a new cause to support, there are plenty of local businesses and nonprofits to explore!
|Small Businesses
|Nonprofit Organizations