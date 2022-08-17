July's Sustainer Celebration: Small business and nonprofit awards, as chosen by KNKX donors

As part of this summer’s Sustainer Celebration, we invited monthly donors to nominate their favorite local small businesses and nonprofits for the chance to win $2,000 worth of promotions on KNKX. We’re excited to announce the 2022 winners:

Small Business

Couth Buzzard Books, Seattle, WA

Nonprofit Organization

Tacoma Community House, Tacoma, WA

You can also see a list of other nominees below. Whether you’re looking for your new favorite restaurant or a new cause to support, there are plenty of local businesses and nonprofits to explore!