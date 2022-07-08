© 2022 Pacific Public Media

A major internet outage in Canada disrupts ATMs and 911 services

By Shauneen Miranda
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM PDT
Millions use Rogers for cellular, cable and internet services across Canada.

Updated July 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM ET

Rogers, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, is experiencing major outages to its cellular, internet and cable services across the country — leaving some customers unable to use ATMs or reach 911 emergency services.

The company said Friday afternoon that it was making progress in its efforts to restore its services.

"We know how much you rely on our networks," Rogers said in a message on its website. "Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep you updated, including when services will be back online."

Millions rely on Rogers for its services throughout Canada, with a total of 11.3 million wireless subscribers in 2021, according to Statista.

A quarter of Canada's internet traffic went down Friday, according to data from NetBlocks, an internet watchdog group.

Some Rogers cellular customers in Toronto were having trouble connecting to 911, Toronto Police Operations tweeted.

Toronto Police said that although some Rogers cellular customers might have trouble connecting, 911 is still "fully operational."

The outage is also affecting ATMs and other financial services, according to the CBC.

Shauneen Miranda
Shauneen Miranda is a summer 2022 Digital News intern.