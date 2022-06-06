miku, and the gods

June 16 - July 3

ArtsWest, Seattle

by Julia Izumi

Co-presented by Pork-Filled Productions

Miku wants to be a god. Ephraim wants to be an Olympian. Grandma Seiko wants to remember. And minor god Shara just wants people to include him in the conversation, you know? As they journey from the schoolyard to the river to the underworld and back again, Miku and company will learn what it actually takes to become a god. As funny as it is moving, miku, and the gods. is an epic adventure that braids together friendship, death, memory, time, rhythm – and power beyond what one could ever desire.

Winner, 2019 KCACTF Darrell Ayers Award

Finalist, 2019 O’Neill National Playwrights Conference

Honorable Mention, 2019 Kilroys List

—

Entry deadline is June 12, 2022.

