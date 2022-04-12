WWII grenade found among potatoes at French fry factory in New Zealand

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. OK. You're a worker at a french fry factory on the lookout for anything amiss on the conveyor belt. Then you see something that doesn't look quite right. For an employee at a Mr. Chips plant in New Zealand, the anomaly wasn't a muddy potato or even a stone but a World War II grenade. The bomb squad was called in. Don't worry, the spud was a dud. But maybe they can still use this throwback to the '90s marketing campaign that I just came up with - our potatoes are the bomb. It's MORNING EDITION.