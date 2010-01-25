'Last Train From Hiroshima' Tells Survivors' Stories

Editor's Note: Since Charles Pellegrino's appearance, the publisher of "The Last Train From Hiroshima" has pulled the book from store shelves. Henry Holt and Co. said in a statement that Charles Pellegrino, the author, couldn't answer a number of questions about inaccuracies in the book. Pellegrino has not responded to Talk of the Nation's request for a follow-up interview.

The atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 killed thousands, but many residents survived. In The Last Train from Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back, Charles Pellegrino tells stories of those who lived through the world's first and only atomic bomb attacks.

