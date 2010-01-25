© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Last Train From Hiroshima' Tells Survivors' Stories

Published January 25, 2010 at 10:00 AM PST

Editor's Note: Since Charles Pellegrino's appearance, the publisher of "The Last Train From Hiroshima" has pulled the book from store shelves. Henry Holt and Co. said in a statement that Charles Pellegrino, the author, couldn't answer a number of questions about inaccuracies in the book. Pellegrino has not responded to Talk of the Nation's request for a follow-up interview.

The atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 killed thousands, but many residents survived. In The Last Train from Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back, Charles Pellegrino tells stories of those who lived through the world's first and only atomic bomb attacks.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories