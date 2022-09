In India, although there are almost three million people living with HIV/AIDS, the subject is still shrouded in denial and despair. Sonia Faleiro and Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, are two contributing authors to a new book, AIDS Sutra: Untold Stories from India.

The authors discuss their reporting on India's AIDS epidemic, and its impact on all sectors of society.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.