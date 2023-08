Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega appeared Thursday in federal court, fighting France's request to extradite him to face money laundering charges there.

Noriega was convicted of U.S. drug trafficking charges in 1992 in Miami. But he's due to be released in September.

Thursday's court appearance was his first public appearance in more than a decade.

