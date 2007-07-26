Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI Director Contradicts Gonzales Testimony

By Dina Temple-Raston
Published July 26, 2007 at 1:00 PM PDT

Four Democrats from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday called for a perjury investigation against Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, saying they believe he lied to them. Shortly after that, FBI Director Robert Mueller contradicted some of the attorney general's sworn Senate testimony.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: July 27, 2007 at 10:13 AM PDT
The broadcast version of this story misidentified a member of Congress. We said it was Stephen Cohen, Democrat of Tennessee; we should have said it was Artur Davis, Democrat of Alabama.
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Dina Temple-Raston
Dina Temple-Raston is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories and national security, technology and social justice.
See stories by Dina Temple-Raston
Related Content