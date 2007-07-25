Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Bush Calls Iraq Key in War on Terrorism

By Renee Montagne,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published July 25, 2007 at 3:00 AM PDT

President Bush took an unusually forceful swipe at his Democratic critics on Tuesday. He used a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, to argue that the war in Iraq is the "key theater" in the war on terror. That's an argument he's made many times before. But the president has come under fire recently for portraying al-Qaida in Iraq as the same enemy that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. So in his speech, the president laid out a detailed case linking Osama Bin Laden's terror network to its offshoot in Iraq.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top StoriesMorning Edition
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content