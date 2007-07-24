Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury Sides with Doctor in Katrina 'Mercy Killings'

By Carrie Kahn,
Robert Siegel
Published July 24, 2007 at 1:00 PM PDT

A New Orleans grand jury did not indict Dr. Anna Pou, a physician accused of euthanizing four critically ill hospital patients in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Last summer, Pou and two nurses were arrested and charged with giving the patients lethal injections. The patients were too ill to move as Memorial Medical Center — at the time without power and surrounded by floodwaters — was being evacuated.

Defense attorneys say Tuesday's development shows that the three should never have been prosecuted.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel
Related Content