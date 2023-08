Opponents of Pakistan's military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf are celebrating tonight. The country's Supreme Court ordered that the chief justice must be reinstated.

The president in March forced Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry off the bench on charges of misconduct, triggering Pakistan's most serious political crisis since the general seized power in a coup in 1999.

