Iraq Pullout Date to Test Republicans

By David Welna
Published July 17, 2007 at 1:00 PM PDT

The Senate returns to debating Iraq with an all-nighter stretching ahead of them and no clear order of amendments to vote on. Senators were told to be ready to cast votes till dawn — it happens extremely rarely.

The focus is on a bill with a firm timeline — a real test for Republicans who say they have had enough. Majority Democrats are trying to force Republicans' hands, but the GOP has threatened to filibuster a plan to require troop withdrawals from Iraq to begin within four months.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
