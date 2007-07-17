Iraq Pullout Date to Test Republicans

The Senate returns to debating Iraq with an all-nighter stretching ahead of them and no clear order of amendments to vote on. Senators were told to be ready to cast votes till dawn — it happens extremely rarely.

The focus is on a bill with a firm timeline — a real test for Republicans who say they have had enough. Majority Democrats are trying to force Republicans' hands, but the GOP has threatened to filibuster a plan to require troop withdrawals from Iraq to begin within four months.

