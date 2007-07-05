Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Pakistani Forces Surround Mosque

Published July 5, 2007 at 10:00 AM PDT

Hundreds of Islamic students are in a deadly standoff with security forces in Pakistan. The students are holed up in the Red Mosque in the capital city of Islamabad. Pakistani forces have surrounded the building, and gunfire and explosions have been heard.

Their leader, who wants to impose Taliban-style Islamic law in the capital, was captured earlier as he fled disguised in a woman's burqa. He is now calling on his supporters to surrender. Declan Walsh of the Guardian newspaper talks with Alex Cohen.

