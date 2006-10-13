Lemony Snicket Reaches 'The End'

Children across the country have been waiting anxiously for Friday the 13th. They've been waiting for the release of The End by Lemony Snicket. It's the 13th and final book in A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The hugely popular series tells the story of the Baudelaire children, and the many horrible things that happen to them as orphans.

Daniel Handler, the real author of the series, speaks with Steve Inskeep.

