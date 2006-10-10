Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


North Korea's Place in China's Foreign Policy

Published October 10, 2006 at 1:00 PM PDT

China has been reluctant to support sanctions targeting North Korea's nuclear weapons program, according to many analysts.

Robert D. Kaplan, a national correspondent for Atlantic Monthly, believes the situation stems from China's wish to see North Korea's Kim Jong Il fall from power -- tilting the balance of power in Asia toward China.

Robert Siegel talks with Kaplan, who is a visiting professor at the Naval Academy.

