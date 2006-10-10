North Korea's Place in China's Foreign Policy

China has been reluctant to support sanctions targeting North Korea's nuclear weapons program, according to many analysts.

Robert D. Kaplan, a national correspondent for Atlantic Monthly, believes the situation stems from China's wish to see North Korea's Kim Jong Il fall from power -- tilting the balance of power in Asia toward China.

Robert Siegel talks with Kaplan, who is a visiting professor at the Naval Academy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.