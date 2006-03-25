© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Nigeria to Hand Over Liberia's Taylor for Trial

Published March 25, 2006 at 8:00 AM PST
Charles Taylor, photographed in July 2003, while he was still at the head of the Liberian government.
Charles Taylor, photographed in July 2003, while he was still at the head of the Liberian government.

Nigeria says it will hand over former Liberian President Charles Taylor to Liberia authorities, paving the way for a possible war-crimes trial at a United Nations tribunal in Sierra Leone. Taylor has been living in exile in Nigeria since he was forced out of Liberia in 2003. His departure led to the end of a bloody civil war and free elections that installed Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

David Crane, former prosecutor for the International War Crimes Tribunal for West Africa, offers his insights on the case to Linda Wertheimer.

