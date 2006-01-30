Exxon Posts $10.7 Billion Profit for Fourth Quarter

Exxon Mobil Corp. posts one of the largest quarterly profits in American history: $10.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2005, up from more than $8.4 billion a year ago. Exxon is the latest oil company to post record profits as oil prices continue to rise.

Oil trader Phil Flynn tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that the difficulty of bringing oil to market and a dwindling supply will keep oil companies' profitability very high for years to come.

