Rice Overhauls U.S. Foreign Assistance Programs

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice announces plans to reform the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The move, she says, will bring the foreign assistance programs into line with the Bush administration's push to spread democracy, or "transformational diplomacy."

Rice has named the Bush administration's HIV/AIDS coordinator Randall Tobias to lead USAID; the position will have the new title of director for foreign assistance.

