U.S. Drafting Plan for Nuclear Energy Use

The Department of Energy has been quietly working on a grand plan for nuclear power to be included in next year's budget. Ideas for the Global Nuclear Energy Initiative include reprocessing nuclear fuel so it can be re-used in reactors.

The United States abandoned reprocessing during the Ford and Carter administrations because it produced material that could be easily used in bombs. Critics also say it's too expensive.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.