Bush Defends Domestic Spying Without Warrant

By Don Gonyea
Published December 18, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

President Bush says he approved domestic spying on people with suspected terrorist links without court warrants because it was "a necessary part of my job to protect" Americans from attack. At a press briefing, he said he would continue the program as long as the country faced terrorist threats.

In a morning press conference in the East Room that followed his address to the nation last night, the president said he would continue the program as long as the country faced threats to its citizens.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
