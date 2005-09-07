U.S., Iraqis Target Insurgents' Logistical Base

U.S. and Iraqi military launch operations against insurgents in Tal Afar, considered to be a logistical hub for insurgents across Iraq. More than 5,000 U.S. and Iraqi soldiers are preparing for a fight against insurgents who largely control the northwestern city.

Tal Afar is about 40 miles from the Syrian border. Setting up on its outskirts, the military has arrested about 200 suspected insurgents trying to flee the city. Melissa Block talks to Washington Post reporter Jonathan Finer.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.