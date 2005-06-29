© 2022 Pacific Public Media

'Time' Will Yield Reporter's Notes to Grand Jury

By Neda Ulaby
Published June 29, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Time magazine agrees to hand over notes from reporter Matthew Cooper in response to a grand jury subpoena seeking the identity of a source that leaked a CIA operative's name to the media.

A federal judge had given Cooper and New York Times reporter Judith Miller one week before they would be sentenced to jail for contempt. The Supreme Court denied the reporters' requests for an appeal early this week.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
