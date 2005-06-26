High Court Allows Ten Commandments Display

The Supreme Court rules that Texas may keep its Ten Commandments monument, on the grounds of the state capitol in Austin. The majority opinion said the installment treats the commandments as history.

But the court also ruled that two Kentucky counties unconstitutionally promoted religion by displaying the Ten Commandments in courthouses, contrasting that exhibit with the more neutral use in Texas.

