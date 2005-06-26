© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

File-Sharing Firms May Be Liable, Says High Court

By Larry Abramson
Published June 26, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Grokster, a distributor of file-sharing software, may be sued under copyright laws, according to a Supreme Court ruling. The court ruled that Grokster provided both technical means and advice to users seeking to download copyrighted material without paying royalties.

The justices' decision sends a "peer to peer" filesharing case back to a lower court for trial. Film and music companies had sought to stop Grokster and other services like Streamcast from providing ways to defeat copyright laws. Two lower courts had ruled against the industry groups, saying Grokster could not be sued for copyright theft committed by its users.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
See stories by Larry Abramson