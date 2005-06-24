© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Iran's New President Vows 'Modern, Islamic' Power

By John Ydstie,
Ivan Watson
Published June 24, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

The former mayor of Tehran, a hardline conservative with relatively little political experience, will be the new president of Iran. The margin of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's victory surprised many and is seen as a major setback for moderates. He promises a "modern, advanced, powerful and Islamic" nation.

