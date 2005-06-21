Air Force Academy Chided for Religious Tone

A Pentagon task force investigating possible religious intolerance at the U.S. Air Force Academy reports shortcomings, but no intentional discrimination based on religion. Cadets have complained of pressure to attend chapel and join prayer groups.

The Air Force Academy is located in Colorado Springs, Colo., where Evangelical Christians have a strong following. Over the past several years, cadets who don't subscribe to that faith, including Jews and atheists, have complained they were pressured to attend chapel, join prayer groups and subjected to religious slurs.

