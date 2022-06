A poll released Monday by the Gallup organization shows that 6 in 10 Americans say the United States should withdraw some or all troops from Iraq. In February, less than half of those surveyed by Gallup offered that opinion.

A poll by The Washington Post and ABC and another by the Pew Research Center also indicate a drop in public support for the war.

