Toxic Red Tide Hits New England Shellfish

Beaches along the New England coast from Cape Cod to Maine have sprouted unwelcome signs as the summer season approaches: "Red Tide: No Shellfishing Until Further Notice."

The water is safe for swimming, but the region's clam and oyster beds are threatened by an outbreak of red tide, an algae bloom that scientists believe was brought on by unusually cold and wet weather this past winter and spring.

The toxic outbreak may be the region's worst in recent history, according to researchers. Pam Belluck of The New York Times and Liane Hansen discuss the red tide's effects.

