Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza hold elections to choose Yasser Arafat's successor to lead the Palestinian Authority. The presidential elections are the first in nine years.

Mahmoud Abbas, the 69-year-old former prime minister, is expected to win in a field of seven candidates. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

