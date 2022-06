U.S. Chief Justice William Rehnquist, 80, remains hospitalized after spending the weekend receiving treatment for thyroid cancer.

Rehnquist underwent a tracheotomy Saturday at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. The Supreme Court's conservative leader is expected to return to work next week. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Nina Totenberg.

