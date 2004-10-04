Three Americans Share Nobel Physics Prize

The 2004 Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to three Americans for their insights into the fundamental structures of matter -- the forces that bind quarks together. David Gross, David Politzer and Frank Wilczek's 1973 discovery showed how tiny quark particles interact, helping to explain everything from how a coin spins to how the universe was built.

In awarding the prize, The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the scientists' work brought physics closer to its dream of "a theory for everything." NPR's David Kestenbaum reports.

