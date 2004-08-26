Crisscrossing America, Kerry Meets the Voters

Presidential candidate John Kerry has been barnstorming through Midwestern states this week. At some stops, he meets with small groups, where he regularly faces questions from voters still trying to fill out their picture of the senator from Massachusetts.

As NPR's Don Gonyea reports, that process opens Kerry up to a barrage of questions, posed by voters who are merely refining their opinions as well as those trying to get a basic sense of Kerry's views.

At a town hall meeting in Anoka, Minn., just 10 weeks before the election, the topics covered wide ground -- from health care and religion to accusations that Kerry has "waffled" on several issues.

