© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Presidential Candidates Intersect in Iowa Town

By Melissa Block,
Scott HorsleyDon Gonyea
Published August 3, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

President George Bush and Democratic challenger Sen. John Kerry take their campaigns to Davenport, Iowa, Wednesday.

Locked in a close race nationwide and in Iowa, the two president candidates spoke at the same time, just four blocks apart.

Kerry discussed jobs and the economy with the morning business group meeting he was attending.

President Bush spoke of the war on terror at an outdoor rally with his supporters. Hear NPR's Melissa Block, NPR's Don Gonyea and NPR's Scott Horsley.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea