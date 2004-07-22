© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Army Report: Prison Abuse Not Systemic

By Jackie Northam
Published July 22, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

A long-awaited Army report on prison abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan is released to accusations that it downplays problems in military detention facilities.

In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army Inspector General Lt. Gen. Paul T. Mikolashek said there were more cases of abuse than had been previously acknowledged.

The inspector general's report states that there are no systemic problems that led to prisoner abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some members of the Armed Services Committee accused the report of glossing over that possibility. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam