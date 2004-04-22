© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Rice Holds Closed-Door Iraq Briefings on Capitol Hill

By Andrea Seabrook
Published April 22, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice briefs House and Senate Republicans on the situation in Iraq. The closed-door briefing comes near the end of a series of Congressional hearings examining troop deployment extensions, military costs and the planned June 30 transfer of power to an Iraqi government. Rice also met with some Senate Democrats in a meeting that was arranged at the last minute. NPR's Andrea Seabrook reports.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
