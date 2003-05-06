© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmaker: White House Concealed Scope of Halliburton Contract

Published May 6, 2003 at 9:00 PM PDT

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA) charges the Bush administration with hiding the details of a postwar-Iraq oil contract awarded to a subsidiary of the Halliburton Corp., formerly run by Vice President Dick Cheney. The no-bid contract, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says included not only extinguishing oil fires but also "operation of facilities and distribution of products," could be worth up to $7 billion. Hear Rep. Waxman.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories